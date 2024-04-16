Stuart Hohl is the Knox County Democratic Party's new chair

Stuart Hohl is taking over as the Knox County Democratic Party's chair after the party elected him earlier in the month.

Hohl's election follows a brief period where Vice Chair CJ Butcher served as interim chair following Matt Shears' resignation to move out of state in November. Butcher will continue serving as vice chair.

Hohl, a postproduction supervisor at Jupiter Entertainment, appeared on District 3 residents' Knox County Commission ballot in 2022. He ran against Commissioner Gina Oster and only lost by 87 votes. That district has been represented by Republicans on commission since at least 2006.

"I'm humbled and excited to lead the Knox County Democratic Party,” Hohl said. “We will continue our efforts to elect candidates and lawmakers who will work on the issues that affect all Knox County residents like addressing affordable housing and supporting public schools."

The leadership change comes at a time where Knox County Democrats are confident. Since 2020, the party has raised more than $350,000 and flipped seats in every cycle. Most notably, in 2020 Democrats flipped one of 11 Knox County Commission seats to double their representation and in 2021 Democrats won all five Knoxville City Council races on the ballot after county Republicans waded into the nonpartisan races with endorsements for five challengers.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Stuart Hohl elected Democratic Party chair