Stuart Hall caps off research project; Shelburne student honored for essay: CHALKBOARD

Stuart Hall students cap off research project with symposium

Stuart Hall School, Staunton

STAUNTON — Students at Stuart Hall School will soon cap a year of independent research with the nearby Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum by presenting their findings at an evening symposium.

The Monday, May 20, event culminates the students’ explorations into the decade of 1912-1922. The History III: Historical Research class has examined such diverse matters as the rights of women and LGBTQ communities, the origin of some professional sports leagues, and the global fallout from war and pandemic.

The symposium will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wilson Library, at 20 N. Coalter Street.

Timothy Layne, who teaches the Stuart Hall class, says the evening program will give the audience a fuller understanding of this complex and eventful time. At the same time, the scholars will learn what it’s like to “present your work at an academic conference.”

“It’s cool to be able to say, ‘Our students are presenting research at a presidential library,’ not just, ‘with the cooperation of a presidential library,'" said Layne.

Students used the fall and winter to develop research skills before selecting their topics and then identifying a question that tied into their topic. With every visit to the Wilson Library, the teenagers immersed themselves in primary documents that could speak to their particular question and inform an answer.

This semester, the class has shifted its work to using those answers as the basis for its research papers. Students are writing draft after draft, and classmates and Layne review them for completeness.

As new information shaped the class’s understanding of this transformative era, thesis statements evolved and conclusions shifted. Layne calls that an anticipated part of the process.

“Expect your ideas to change,” Layne advised the class. “You might think a source is one you’re going to use a lot, but as you go, maybe you won’t find it as relevant as you’ll find other material.”

By the time of the symposium, Layne has told his students they should be an expert on this topic, possibly even knowing it better than Layne himself.

The completed research papers will go into Stuart Hall’s library, the first installment of what Layne hopes will become “a body of literature” on this important era in world history.

“This class is one of the most exciting things I’ve gotten to do professionally,” Layne says.

The May 20 event is open to the public.

Cobb new director of talent development for Waynesboro Schools

WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro Public Schools announced the appointment of Melissa Cobb as the director of talent development following a decision made at a called meeting of the Waynesboro School Board.

Cobb will commence her new role within the school division this summer. Currently serving as an assistant principal at Waynesboro High School, Cobb brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills to her new position.

Waynesboro Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell emphasized Cobb's potential to elevate the office of instruction's effectiveness in supporting educators at all stages of their careers, saying she will continue the excellent work of those already in the department.

"With an increasing number of new educators to our profession, the extra pair of hands will go a long way in giving our teachers and students what they need to be successful," said Cassell.

Prior to her tenure in Waynesboro, Cobb served as the principal of Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista for four years and taught history in both Buena Vista City Schools and Augusta County Schools for nine years.

"Ms. Cobb's extensive expertise extends to various areas including new teacher/mentor training, professional development initiatives, and instructional strategies such as project-based learning and the integration of technology in the classroom," a press release said. "Her profound understanding of educational needs and her dedication to nurturing talent will be instrumental as she joins the office of instruction team at central office."

Cobb has her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mary Baldwin University, and an administrative endorsement from Longwood University. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree at Old Dominion University.

In her new role, Cobb will report directly to Tim Teachey, the executive director of instruction.

If I Were Mayor contest

STAUNTON — Aiswarya Vinu, a seventh-grader at Shelburne Middle School, won the statewide "If I Were Mayor" essay contest for Region 3. The contest, sponsored by the Virginia Municipal League, asked seventh- and eighth-graders to describe what solutions they would implement for issues affecting their community if they were mayor.

Vinu's essay focused on low teacher salaries in Staunton. Vinu was one seven regional winners. The overall state winner was Piper Dellingerof Signal Knob Middle School in Strasburg.

The essay contest is a key component of VML’s civic education programming, which seeks to teach school children and adults how local government works and how they can become involved in making their communities better places to live, work and play.

Ten other Shelburne students received honorable mentions, including Aaliyah Sprouse, Alex Carpenter, Cameron Boyle, Catherine Montijo, Francis O’Shea, Giuliana Migliaccio, Jacob Holsinger, Jossalyn Mask, Katelyn Blackwell, and Logan Campbell.

Regional winners receive a $150 gift card and a plaque, and their essays will be featured in Virginia Town & City magazine. Staunton City Council also recognized Vinu at a recent meeting.

Read Vinu's essay, along with essays from all the other regional winners and the overall state winner, on the Virginia Municipal League's website.

