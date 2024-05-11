Strong thunderstorm strikes Hawaii island, prompting flash flood warning

May 10—1/1

A satellite image this morning shows areas of moisture southeast of the islands.

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled, but the flash flood warning for Hawaii island remains in effect until 6:15 p.m.

"At 5:17 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated that the most intense rainfall has moved offshore to the east of Hilo," an updated National Weather Service warning said. "However, runoff levels remain elevated, and Punahoa Street in downtown has been closed due to flooding. Kamehameha Avenue remains partially closed."

4 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Hawaii island until 6:15 p.m.

"At 3:46 p.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated very heavy rain falling over Hilo," forecasters said in the warning. "Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour from Piihonua to downtown Hilo. Flash flooding is expected to affect low lying and poor drainage areas, especially along the Bayfront area of downtown."

Road closures and landslides are possible in some areas.The warning covers Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Hawaiian Acres, Keaau, Orchidlands Estates, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Pahoa, Honomu, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Eden Roc.

3:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued flood advisories for Oahu and Hawaii island until this evening as the entire state remains under a flood watch through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Forecasters also warned of a strong thunderstorm with hail and 50 mph gusts that is threatening the Big Island this afternoon.

"At 3:18 p.m., radar indicated that heavy rain has redeveloped over Central and Windward Oahu," according to the advisory which is ineffect until 6:60 p.m. "The highest rain

rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over Mililani, Waiawa, and Kaaawa. This rainfall is expected to diminish by sunset."

The Oahu advisory covers Honolulu, Waipio, Waiahole, Pearl City, Waikane, Aiea, Mililani, Kahaluu, Halawa, Ahuimanu, Waikele, Wahiawa, Salt Lake, Moanalua, Waipahu, Wheeler Field, Kaaawa, Kunia, Punaluu and Kalihi.

The flood advisory covering the Big Island is in effect until 6:15 p.m. and covers Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Hawaiian Acres, Keaau, Orchidlands Estates, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Pahoa, Honomu, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Eden Roc.

"At 3:10 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the eastern slopes of the Big Island," the advisory says. "The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the South Hilo and Puna Districts. This rainfall may continue into the evening hours."

In a separate special weather statement, the weather service said "a strong thunderstorm will impact Hawaii County through 4:15 p.m." The thunderstorm has "wind gusts up to 50 mph and half-inch hail," forecasters said.

"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible," the statement said.

The thunderstorm threat includes Hilo, Pepeekeo, Papaikou, Keaau, Wainaku, Paukaa, and Kurtistown.

"If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building," forecasters said. "Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle."

3:10 p.m.

The flood advisory for Kauai has been canceled.

2 p.m.

The island of Kauai is under a flood advisory until 4 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

"At 12:53 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the southern half of Kauai," the advisory said. "The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Kalaheo and Waimea Canyon areas. The area of heavy rainfall is expected to expand over the next couple of hours."

The advisory covers Lihue, Kapaa, Kalaheo, Kekaha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Lawai, Omao, Hanapepe, Koloa, Waimea, Poipu, Kokee State Park, Wailua Homesteads, Wailua, Mana, Polihale, Barking Sands, Eleele, Kaumakani and Pakala Village.

A flood watch for the state remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Thunderstorms, strong winds and hail could arrive in the Hawaiian islands today due to an "unusually strong upper-level disturbance moving over the state," the National Weather Service said in an updated special weather statement this morning.

According to the statement, Hawaii could also see "strong to severe thunderstorms, which could produce damaging winds and large hail" this weekend, with the thunderstorms most likely to occur today with the threat slowly diminishing from west to east tonight through Saturday.

The statement accompanies a statewide flood watch, effective until 6 a.m. Saturday, for possible flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Forecasters say the strong, upper-level disturbance will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the isles through tonight, bringing the threat of flash flooding.

"The heaviest downpours will be hit or miss, but where they do occur, they will be capable of producing rainfall rates in excess of 3 inches per hour," forecasters said. "The threat for flash flooding is expected to be the greatest Friday through Friday evening. Conditions should steadily improve from west to east late Friday into Saturday."

Forecasters say this strong, upper-level disturbance is unusual for this time of the year.

"We are not looking at a widespread rain event. Rather, we are looking at a scattered heavy shower event with isolated strong to possibly severe thunderstorms," the weather service said Thursday afternoon. "Due to the scattered nature of the event, sudden changes of the weather should be expected. It could be sunny and fair weather one hour and you could be under a severe thunderstorm the next hour."

Windward and mauka areas are favored for rainfall, especially along Oahu's Koolaus.

In the special weather statement, forecasters said the public should be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued, particularly for those in flood-prone areas.

The weather service also reminds the public that flash flooding also can occur in locations where it is not raining and well downstream of heavy rains.

"If you notice signs of heavy rain or thunderstorms upslope, move quickly away from flood-prone areas," forecasters said.

Conditions are expected to stabilize over the weekend, but "conditions will likely be more wet than normal, especially during the afternoons."

Meanwhile, a high wind warning is in effect for Hawaii island summits through 6 a.m. Saturday. Weather officials say to expect southwest winds of 40 to 60 mph with localized gusts over 70 mph. A winter storm warning has been issued for the same summits from noon today through 6 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow with accumulations of up to 6 inches is forecast, the weather service said.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the weather service warning said. "Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."

A high surf advisory is also in place for the south-facing shores of all isles through 6 p.m. Friday due to a south swell. Forecasters said large, breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected along south-facing shores through 6 p.m. today, and that strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

