Severe weather around St. Louis region to start Memorial Day weekend

ST. LOUIS – Friday will be another day to be weather aware. Thunderstorms are expected through late Friday evening as a cold front arrives to the St. Louis region.

Some storms may be strong to severe, bringing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a chance of some brief tornadoes.

National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Montgomery County, Illinois, around 1:30 p.m. Friday. That warning has since expired. As of 1:50 p.m., NWS has not informed of any other tornado warnings in the area or watches.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

When a tornado warning is issued, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

After Friday…

For the upcoming Memorial Day weekend holiday, Saturday looks like the pick day. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

We could see two rounds of storms on Sunday, one in the morning and another into the evening. Both rounds could produce heavy rainfall and some severe storms.

Memorial Day Monday looks a bit cooler with a chance of showers.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.