Strong storms continue to move across New Mexico

Strong to severe storms have been making their way through central, northern and eastern New Mexico today. Several severe warned storms, producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail upwards of 1-2″ in diameter continue to move through this evening. These storms will continue into the late evening/early morning hours of Sunday before moving out of the state.

Drier air will arrive across southern parts of the state Sunday, just in time for Mother’s Day. There will still be a few lingering showers/storms farther north, especially over the mountains. Even drier weather will persist into early next week, allowing temperatures to warm back up to above average. Another storm will likely cross the state mid to late next week, bringing more widespread chances for wetting rainfall.

