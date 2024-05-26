Strip mall fire complicates brides’ wedding plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some heartbroken brides-to-be are still hoping to get their wedding dresses after a fire at a strip mall in the Wolfchase Plaza.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire on Wolf Creek Parkway Friday night. The fire department says there have been no civilians or firefighters injured, but multiple stores remain closed and blocked off with caution tape.

Stacy Enoch, a devastated bride-to-be, was supposed to pick up her dream dress at David’s Bridal on Saturday, only to find the store closed and her plans up in flames.

“I’ll call corporate offices, I guess,” Enoch said. “I don’t know. I’m trying to figure it out because I at least need the dresses to get the alterations.”

A cashier at Red Sun Buffet didn’t want to be on camera but said around 8:30 p.m. someone ran into the restaurant and told him there was a fire next door. He said he quickly told everyone to leave the building.

Tiffany Jones and her son Mikyle Middleton witnessed the fire as well.

“Chaos. It was like straight chaos, like, everybody running out,” Mikyle said.

“You come out and they weren’t even running to their cars. People just ran into the parking lot standing there in belief,” Jones said.

The Memphis Fire Department responded quickly, deploying 52 personnel. Damage is estimated to be significant, with the exterior roof suffering the most.

Melanie Bakers’ wedding is just a month away. She drove all the way from West Helena, Arkansas, to David’s Bridal, eager to pick up her gown, but was met with a devastating note: “Closed due to fire.”

“Well, this is the closest David’s bridal. There was one in Southhaven closed down so we came here,” Baker said. “They did not say it was a fire they just said it was an incident with the building.”

She managed to contact someone from David’s Bridal and was able to get her dress.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

