Stretch of Grand Haven boardwalk closed ‘effective immediately’

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven Department of Public Works has announced that part of the city’s boardwalk has been shut down for repairs.

The closure, which was declared “effective immediately,” is near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building at 307 South Harbor Dr. A USACE crew will make repairs to the seawall and the walkway.

The city has added an ADA-accessible detour to ensure all visitors can access the boardwalk.

“For your safety, please follow detour signs and adhere to safety barriers,” the city said in a social media post.

The Department of Public Works did not indicate what caused the closure or how long it will take to make the repairs.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.