Stow woman wins over $100,000 after playing Ohio Lottery scratch-off

A Stow woman won big after playing the Ohio Lottery scratch-off, Lady Luck 50X, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery.

The winner stopped by a Marc’s located at 3732 Darrow Rd. in Stow for some groceries when she noticed the self-serve kiosk at the front of the store. She bought a $10 ticket and said in a release that she almost passed out when she kept scratching off winning numbers, ultimately winning $150,000.

After state and federal taxes totaling 28%, she will get $108,000.

Lady Luck 50X is a $10 scratch-off with a top prize of $500,000. As of Wednesday, there are three top prizes remaining.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be found at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Stow woman wins $150,000 after playing Ohio Lottery scratch-off