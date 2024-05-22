Stormy weather blows into Cooke Co. today; should linger through this weekend

May 22—According to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across North and Central Texas today. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary hazards with a lower threat for tornadoes.

The weather service will issue updates during the day, and readers are encouraged to watch www.gainesvilleregister.com, Facebook and other social media for the latest information.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for much of North and Central Texas for late this morning through Thursday evening. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected within the watch area with localized 4 to 5 inch amounts possible. Don't try to cross flooded roads, please.

An upper level disturbance will bring a chance of storms on Thursday. Storm chances will be highest across Central Texas in the morning, then North Texas in the afternoon. Some storms may be severe, particularly for areas along and north of I-20.

Conditions will remain hot and muggy through the weekend, with more severe weather likely by Sunday.