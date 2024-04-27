Storms, tornadoes possible in Wichita Falls region on Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center is warning of a full day of potentially very severe storms across North Texas on Saturday.

An initial severe thunderstorm and tornado threat began early Saturday from Lubbock to Childress. The SPC says more thunderstorm development is likely by early afternoon as the storm system moves to the east.

The Storm Prediction Center warns of severe thunderstorms with the possibility of tornadoes, strong wind and large hail on Saturday.

The center said in a statement at 8 a.m. that conditions “will become more favorable for tornadic supercells, including the potential for long-track EF2-EF3-plus tornadoes.”

Hail up to 3 inches in diameter and strong straight-line winds will also be possible.

The chance of storms increases into the night hours but should abate Sunday morning.

SPC puts Wichita Falls and most of the surrounding area at 15 percent risk for tornadoes, 30 percent risk of straight-line winds in excess of 50 mph and 45 percent risk of hail greater than two inches in diameter.

