Storms knock out electricity across North Florida. See the latest with power tracker map
North Florida residents woke up Thursday morning to flooded roads and downed trees after overnight storms dumped almost 9 inches of rain in some locations.
For some, it means waking up to no electricity.
The storms have closed some schools today and delayed the start of others across the area.
And it's not quite over.
Here's what you need to know about power outages and the latest conditions:
Damaging wind gusts, tornado possible until 9 a.m.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center at 5:56 a.m. CDT said isolated damaging wind gusts and "perhaps even a brief tornado are possible" until 9 a.m. EDT.
Power outages in Leon County, North Florida
As of 7 a.m., a few thousand are without power across North Florida, with the greatest number of outages reported in Taylor and Nassau counties.
Here's the breakdown:
Taylor County: 1,634 outages, 11.9% of customers
Nassau County: 1,604 outages, 3% of customers
Wakulla County: 803 outages, 4.4% of customers
Holmes County: 395 outages, 6.4% of customers
Madison County: 388 outages, 3.4% of customers
Jefferson County: 252 outages, 2.9% of customers
Gadsden County: 150 outages, 1% of customers
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Power tracker map shows outages across North Florida