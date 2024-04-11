Storms knock out electricity across North Florida. See the latest with power tracker map

North Florida residents woke up Thursday morning to flooded roads and downed trees after overnight storms dumped almost 9 inches of rain in some locations.

For some, it means waking up to no electricity.

➤ Get latest radar information

➤Follow live coverage of the storms and their impact

The storms have closed some schools today and delayed the start of others across the area.

And it's not quite over.

Here's what you need to know about power outages and the latest conditions:

Damaging wind gusts, tornado possible until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center at 5:56 a.m. CDT said isolated damaging wind gusts and "perhaps even a brief tornado are possible" until 9 a.m. EDT.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center at 5:56 a.m. CDT said isolated damaging wind gusts and "perhaps even a brief tornado are possible" until 9 a.m. EDT.

Power outages in Leon County, North Florida

As of 7 a.m., a few thousand are without power across North Florida, with the greatest number of outages reported in Taylor and Nassau counties.

Here's the breakdown:

Taylor County: 1,634 outages, 11.9% of customers

Nassau County: 1,604 outages, 3% of customers

Wakulla County: 803 outages, 4.4% of customers

Holmes County: 395 outages, 6.4% of customers

Madison County : 388 outages, 3.4% of customers

Jefferson County: 252 outages, 2.9% of customers

Gadsden County : 150 outages, 1% of customers

Holmes County: 395 outages, 6.4% of customers

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Power tracker map shows outages across North Florida