Storms forecasted for Myrtle Beach area this weekend. Will it be a washout? What to expect

Hot weather could bring thunderstorms this weekend into the Myrtle Beach area where thousands come to celebrate Black Bike Week and the Memorial Day holiday.

There is a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, 30% on Sunday and 40% again on Monday, said meteorologist Mark Bacon with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina. Despite the chance for storms, Bacon said, “no day will be a washout.”

Temperatures will be in the 80s, with the potential of hitting 90 degrees, which is what will cause storms, Bacon said. The chance of storms will decrease significantly during the night as the temperature cools off. Since the storms will be scattered, he doesn’t expect it to storm all day.

Traffic could also be an issue this weekend as the Grand Strand this time of year gets flooded with people. Road closures and changes can be seen across municipalities.

Myrtle Beach will shut down several roads on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for the Memorial Day parade. Farrow Parkway will be unavailable to traffic, with the eastbound lane being closed from Forbus Court to Johnson Avenue and the westbound lane being closed from Shine Avenue to Phillis Boulevard. Phillis Boulevard will be closed from Farrow Parkway to Johnson Avenue and Johnson Avenue will be closed from Phillis Boulevard to Farrow Parkway.

The northbound lane will also be closed along Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to U.S. 17 near Farrow Parkway from Friday through Monday. There will be entrances at 21st Avenue North, Mr. Joe White Avenue, Ninth Avenue North, Third Avenue South, Ninth Avenue South, 13th Avenue South, 19th Avenue South, 25th Avenue South and 29th Avenue South

In North Myrtle Beach, a lane will be blocked off on U.S. 17 around Atlantic Beach which is designed for Atlantic Beach Bike Fest traffic. The most eastern lane of U.S. 17 will be barricaded from 37th Avenue South to 25th Avenue South. Atlantic Beach will also create a chute from 31st Avenue South to 29th Avenue South for people to cruise.