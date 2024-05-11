Storms & clouds diminish tonight; Mother’s Day looks better with lots of sunshine

Tonight, our evening will start with the chance for a few remaining isolated showers, and perhaps a rumble of thunder, mostly along the mountains. As the sun sets, any remaining thunderstorms will lose their strength rather quickly with all rain showers ending primarily before midnight. High pressure will build in behind our passing cold front, eroding the clouds and leaving the chances open for some morning fog. Overnight temps are expected to drop into the 40s.

Mother’s Day looks fantastic, especially if you have outdoor plans made. Some patchy river fog might make the trip to church a little tricky, but that should burn off before the late morning hours. The rest of the day will be filled with plenty of sunshine thanks to high pressure building in. Temps will also be quite in the afternoon with them in the 60s.

Monday will start with a dry morning so the trip to work/school looks like a piece of cake. Lunch plans also shouldn’t be that impacted, outside of a few clouds building in. In the afternoon, with temps climbing into the 70s, we do bring in the chance for a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and overnight timeframe.

Election Day begins with a few morning showers though doesn’t appear to be a total washout. A rain jacket will help with the occasional rain shower or two through lunchtime, as temps make their way into the 70s. The afternoon and evening look better for chances of scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, so keep the rain jackets around as you make your way to the polls!

Wednesday continues our soggy weather with more scattered showers thanks to a passing low pressure system. The morning through the late afternoon holds the best chances for showers so look out for wet roadways while also keeping our temps cooler in the 60s. Our low will move out overnight, bring in drier weather behind it.

Thursday provides us with a break as we wait for our next system to arrive on Friday. As clouds break apart in the morning, we’ll see the chance for some patchy fog in the morning. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of the day, helping temps get into the 60s by lunchtime and slowly back into the 70s.

Friday morning sees building clouds and the chance for a hit or miss shower in the morning. The afternoon through the overnight sees better chances once again as another low pressure system crosses. Temps will stay a few degrees cooler than Thursday with many in the upper 60s and low 70s.

In your extended forecast, showers move into the start of next weekend with scattered showers likely. These showers will likely end by Saturday night as another high pressure system builds in the southern U.S.. Sunday through next Tuesday will see chances for sunshine, but also a lingering shower or two, with temps in the 60/70s.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines!

TONIGHT

Showers/thunderstorms early. Overnight clearing. Lows in the 40s.

MOTHER’S DAY

Patchy morning fog. All day sunshine! Cool. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Sunny/dry start. PM rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

ELECTION DAY

Iso. AM rain. PM sct. showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers. Overnight clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

A brief break. Sun & clouds. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY

AM building clouds/showers. Sct. showers/storms PM. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

Showers & storms possible. Overnight clearing. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun & clouds. Slight PM chance for rain. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

A few breaks with partly cloudy skies. Warm. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy. Chance for rain. Highs in the 70s.

