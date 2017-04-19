Stop Everything: Starbucks Just Confirmed Its Unicorn Frappuccino Is Real

From Delish

When news broke last week about Starbucks' rumored Unicorn Frappuccino, the drink was as shrouded in mystery as the creatures themselves. Did it exist? Where could we see one? Was this real life?! Today the company finally gave us answers, and we could not be more thrilled.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Starbucks More

The Unicorn Frappuccino is Starbucks' twist on its crème Frapp, spiked with mango syrup and topped with sour blue powder. But the real magic happens when you stir the whole thing up: It turns from purple with swirls of blue and a sweet, fruity taste to a pink drink that tastes tangy and tart.

Here's the thing: As Starbucks puts it, the Unicorn Frappuccino is "as fleeting as a rainbow." It'll only be available for five days, starting April 19 through April 23. (We'll hold while you cancel all your weekend plans.)

From the looks of the 'grams that the Frapp's lucky first tasters have been posting, it's just as pretty in-person as it is in the pictures the brand has put it out. No two-tone drink catastrophes here.

Looks like no one - not even America's most notorious coffee house - is immune to unicorn madness.

