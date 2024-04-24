Stolen vehicle pursuit in Southern California ends in violent rollover crash

A stolen vehicle suspect who led authorities in Southern California in a high-speed pursuit before it ended in a violent rollover crash was arrested Tuesday in West Covina.

Officers with the La Verne Police Department received word from authorities in Upland that a male suspect and a female passenger in a stolen vehicle were driving in the area of Williams Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at around 4 p.m., LAVPD said in a news release.

The driver failed to yield when police attempted a traffic stop and led authorities in a chase onto the westbound 10 Freeway.

During the pursuit, the female passenger attempted to exit the vehicle several times but was forcibly pulled back inside by the driver, police said. After some time, the suspect slowed the vehicle enough for the woman to jump out.

The man continued the chase on and off the 10 Freeway and through the streets of West Covina, at one point going into the parking garage of an Ikea store. After exiting the garage, the suspect collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Barranca and Garvey Avenues, causing the suspect’s vehicle to overturn and land on its side.

Police and paramedics on the scene of a rollover crash in West Covina caused by a stolen vehicle suspect that led authorities in pursuit on April 23, 2024. (KTLA)

Aerial footage of the aftermath captured by Sky5 showed a heavy presence of police and paramedics at the scene where debris was strewn across the roadway due to the rollover crash.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, police said.

Authorities did not say if the driver the suspect collided with suffered any injuries or if there was significant damage to their vehicle. No information about the female passenger was provided.

The suspect is expected to face charges of felony evading, domestic violence and false imprisonment.

