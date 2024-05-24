‘You stole joy;’ Family of pregnant mother killed in shooting ask killer to turn self in

A pregnant mother and a 16-year-old are dead after a shooting in Dayton.

Investigators said Precious Taste and the teen were killed by Nicole Cunigan Jr., Taste’s ex-boyfriend, and father of at least two of her children.

Taste was four months pregnant at the time of her murder.

Family and friends gathered at Taste’s house Thursday to remember and honor her.

They spoke about Taste’s kindness as they hugged and released purple balloons in her memory.

“Precious was a very loving, kind, sweet person. If you met Precious you didn’t feel nothing but love,” Latricia Murray, aunt to Taste’s children said.

Taste’s big brother Carl Thomas agreed.

“Beautiful soul, beautiful person, she never missed a beat,” he said.

He recalled Taste throwing a birthday party for one of her children and inviting the whole neighborhood into her home, asking nothing in return.

Tequila Miller, Taste’s best friend, said Taste confided in her about her relationship with Cunigan.

“I missed so many warning signs, I wish I would have paid more attention, she talked to me a lot about the situation,” Miller said.

Miller and Murray both urged those in abusive relationships to speak out — and for loved ones to listen when they do.

“Domestic violence is something everyone needs to pay attention to,” Miller said.

Loved ones also had a message for Taste’s killer.

“You didn’t only take Precious’ life, you took an unborn’s life, and you took another kid’s life. And you don’t know what you did to her kids … this is destroying them,” Murray said.

“You stole joy, you stole a beautiful soul,” Thomas said.

Hours after the deadly shooting police said they found Cunigan’s car in a ditch in Trotwood.

They said he is armed and dangerous and if spotted should not be approached, instead call 911.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be contacted at 1-800-7233 or you can text “START” to 88788.



