Stockton City Council appoints Assistant City Clerk Katherine Roland to interim role

Katherine Roland was named interim city clerk at a regular meeting of the Stockton City Council.

The agreement between Roland and the city — which became effective Tuesday — was announced on May 14. Roland will serve in the role until a permanent, full-time replacement for the city clerk is selected.

"Ensuring continuity of service to the public is of the utmost importance," Mayor Kevin Lincoln said. "Katherine Roland most recently served as assistant city clerk, providing her with the experience necessary to fulfill the interim city clerk position as we actively recruit to fill the permanent city clerk appointment."

It's unclear when city leaders plan to fill the role permanently. Roland's employment agreement with the city allows her to hold the position until the first of the following occur: a permanent city clerk assumes office; Roland works her 960th hour as the interim city clerk during the city's 2023-2024 fiscal year or any subsequent year; or upon termination of the agreement.

Roland joined the city of Stockton as deputy city clerk in January 2015, specializing in records research. She held the position until she was promoted to assistant city clerk in July 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before joining the city, Roland spent nine years as director of financial services at Anthem Education Group, a Florida-based organization that operated a chain of for-profit, technical schools in the United States. She holds a bachelor of arts in business administration and management from Anthem College.

The city clerk is one of four employees who get appointed directly by the city council, along with the city manager, city attorney, and city auditor.

The city clerk is responsible for supporting council meetings, keeping city records, facilitating public records requests, and overseeing local elections and Fair Political Practices Commission forms, among other duties.

Roland succeeds former City Clerk Eliza Garza, whose contract expired on Monday. She had served as city clerk since May 2019.

Roland's base monthly salary will be $13,281.64, which equates to $159,379.68 annually. In her previous position as assistant city clerk, Roland was paid $122,961, including pay and benefits, in 2022, according to Transparent California.

