Sting operation leads to prison time for Tyler man for online solicitation of minor

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14 years on Wednesday.

Newell Milton Vandergrift, 69 of Tyler, was arrested in Nov. 2022 after a group alerted authorities of multiple attempts made by Vandergrift to solicitate minors around East Texas.

Mugshot of Newell Milton Vandergrift, courtesy of Smith County Jail.

According to an affidavit, on Oct. 13, 2022 a person went undercover as a 13-year-old girl as part of a decoy “for the predator sting” where she spoke to a man named “Mike” via the application Meet24.

Officials said “Mike” and the girl met at a gas station in Tyler, and when Mike showed up to the gas station, he reportedly “approached her and placed his arm around her waist.” Other members of the sting operation approached the pair, confronted him and Mike left.

The group reportedly told officials they had already identified Mike as Vandergrift, from a previous sting two months prior in Big Sandy. The affidavit said Vandergrift exposed himself in a photo to a person he believed to be an 11-year-old.

Officials viewed “Mike’s” Meet24 profile photo and confirmed him to be Vandergrift using his Pennsylvania driver’s license.

