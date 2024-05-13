Still chances to view Northern Lights Sunday night in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After an amazing view Friday night and some decent Northern Lights seen Saturday night — there is still a chance to catch a view of the aurora in central North Carolina on Sunday night.

As some more added celebration on Mother’s Day night, the aurora is expected to light up the skies once again.

However, the best way to actually see the Northern Lights will be to take a still photo using a long exposure camera.

Most of the spectacle will remain invisible to the naked eye tonight. The best time to view the aurora will be between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday away from city lights.

Darius took this photo of his best friend in Raeford as Northern Lights were spotted in North Carolina.

The lights have been visible thanks to geomagnetic storms reaching G5 strength, the NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center explained.

It’s been quite the weekend for skywatchers as rare, strong geomagnetic storms have impacted Earth, sparking dazzling northern lights.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says more “very fast moving coronal mass ejections will slam into Earth’s magnetic field” through Sunday night, giving Americans a third consecutive night with a chance to see the northern lights.

Saturday, the aurora was strong enough to reach Florida.

