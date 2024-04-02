Can I still book a hotel room to see the eclipse? Last-minute eclipse accommodations

The 2024 solar eclipse is a week away, and you might be scrambling to find a hotel in southeast Oklahoma where the area will experience a total solar eclipse.

Broken Bow, Hochatown, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers will experience totality on April 8.

Here's a look at places to stay in the area that day.

Hotel rooms in southeast Oklahoma during the solar eclipse

According to Expedia, a travel technology company, hotels in Broken Bow are booked, but a Motel 6 in Idabel has availability.

Additionally, the Antlers Budget Inn in Antler still has one room.

A few other locations about 20 minutes from Hugo in Paris, Texas still have availability, including:

Over a dozen cabins are open on April 8 in Broken Bow and Hochatown ranging from about $450-$1,300. Visit Expedia.com to see what's available during the solar eclipse.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The 2024 solar eclipse will take place April 8, 2024.

What time will the 2024 eclipse be in Oklahoma?

The eclipse will enter Oklahoma as it crosses the Red River at about 12:27 p.m., and exit the state at about 3:07 p.m., according to National Eclipse.

But the total eclipse, the direct casting of the Moon's shadow, will only last from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. in the state, Great American Eclipse estimates.

The center path of the eclipse, where totality lasts the longest, travels through Oklahoma for a mere 31 miles, the shortest distance of any state through which the centerline travels.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Hotel rooms during the eclipse in Broken Arrow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers