Steve VanderVeen: The Geerds and Holland Ladder

The Geerds served their community and their country.

Benjamin Geerds was born in Germany 1866. He married Susan Bode in 1892. Together they had three industrious sons: Gerrit, born in 1893, Henry born in 1894, and Joseph born in 1897.

Phillips Brooks (founder of the 7up Bottling Company of West Michigan) and Henry Geerds c1971.

By 1910 Benjamin Geerds worked at Steffens Brothers, a neighborhood grocery store at 286 E 14th Street, Gerrit at the C.L. King and Company, a wooden fruit basket factory, and Henry at the Holland Shoe Company. By 1913 both Benjamin and Gerrit were working at Steffens Brothers, while Henry continued making shoes. The Geerds lived at 288 W 14th Street.

Then Gerrit left for Palo Alto, California, where he built homes for silent picture celebrities. By 1915 he had returned to Holland, where he and Thomas Tasker started the Holland Ladder Company.

Then came World War I, in which Henry Geerds served as a first lieutenant. After the war he helped establish a National Guard unit in Holland and build the armory at 16 W 9th Street, while serving as treasurer for the City of Holland.

In 1926 Gerrit Geerds left his general management role at the Holland Ladder Company to join Frank Bolhuis Lumber and Manufacturing, where he became a director of home planning, architecture, and financing. Gerrit and his wife Sarah lived at 75 W 18th Street.

Still, Holland Ladder stayed in the Geerds family. By 1927, Benjamin was president, Gerrit vice president, and Joseph secretary-treasury and general manager. Joseph and his wife Nelle lived at 148 E 21st Street. Holland Ladder was then located at 175 E 19th Street.

But the Geerds also had other business interests. In addition to being president of the Holland Ladder Company, Ben and his wife Bertha were proprietors of Geerds’ Shoes at 442 First (now Washington) Avenue (in Washington Square) (present-day Brew Merchant). They now lived at 217 W 16th Street, within walking distance of their store.

Geerds’ Shoe Store at 442 Washington Ave. in Holland.

Meanwhile, Henry Geerds had co-founded Geerds’ Electric and served as cashier of the Holland City State Bank. He and his wife Jean lived at 187 W 16th Street, close to Benjamin and Bertha.

By 1938 Henry and Jean had moved to 588 Central Avenue and John and Nelle to 574 Lawndale Court. By this time Henry was serving as secretary-treasurer of the Holland City (Bank) Depositors Corporation, allocating scarce dollars to depositors of the failed bank. (Geerds’ Electric seems also to have failed during the Great Depression.)

Then came World War II. Henry, then almost 50 years old, re-entered active duty and became a lieutenant colonel, leading soldiers, the very ones he had trained at the Holland armory, into the jungles of New Guinea, where they built roads. The mission was so dangerous the Japanese wounded Henry three times and most of his men died.

After the war, Henry not only helped form the Holland American Legion, but also two businesses. One was Holland Hitch, which he purchased out of bankruptcy with Henry Ketel. (Ketel was the inventor of the “pintel hook,” a mechanism for securing and uncoupling of tractor-trailers.) Another was Holland Wire Products, a successor to Karr-Spring Air, a maker of bedsprings.

By then Joseph Geerds was the sole owner of Holland Ladder, which he moved to 430 W 17th Street, the former site of the Essenburg Building and Lumber Company. (In 1947 Essenburg Lumber Company became DeLeeuw Lumber Company and moved to Lakewood Boulevard.) Sadly, Benjamin Geerds had passed, and with him his shoe store.

In the 1960s, there was a new owner of Holland Ladder: Richard Cotter. In the 1970s, Henry Geerds’ son-in-law, William Beebe, became president of Holland Hitch. In 2006 Pamplona Capital, from the United Kingdom, purchased it.

In 2000 Green Bull Ladders of Louisville, Kentucky, purchased Holland Ladder, which continued its manufacturing and distribution of wooden ladders. In 2004 I interviewed Rick Kruid, then serving as Holland Ladder’s general manager, who told me of the risks of the business. First, the cost of liability suits and protection accounted for 30 percent of sales. Second, the cost of lumber had driven up the price of Holland’s wooden ladders. Plus, wooden ladders were losing favor with contractors: they were heavier than aluminum ones, and they bounced under loads.

Green Bull shuttered the Holland Ladder plant in 2005. In 2006, Bob Byars of King’s Cove Party Store purchased the building.

Information for this story comes from Robert Swierenga’s Holland Michigan, and Rapid Growth Media.

— Steve VanderVeen is a resident of Holland. You may reach him at skvveen@gmail.com. His book, "The Holland Area's First Entrepreneurs," is available at Reader’s World

