Park Hyatt’s only hotel in Italy, the Park Hyatt Milan exudes the tasteful modern style the brand is known for. Its 1,721-square-foot Presidential Suite is all about understated elegance, with clean-lined furnishings, Italian marble, hand-blown Murano lamps, and a masterpiece by Italian artist Tancredi Parmeggiani. You can do yoga on the terrace with views of the Duomo—the suite comes equipped with a yoga mat and a silk kimono, among other amenities. milan.park.hyatt.com ; from $9,199 per night