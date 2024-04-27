How to stay safe during a severe weather threat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More severe weather is in the forecast this weekend, and emergency management officials are urging northeast Kansas residents to stay alert.

The Emergency Operation Center in Shawnee County is expected to be activated this weekend. They activate during situations of severe weather to monitor threats across the state.

Officials from the Emergency Operation Center and the National Weather Service are advising residents to plan ahead before the storms arrive.

“I think just having ways to receive information is critical,” said Chad Omitt, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather service office in Topeka. “Having a way, especially on a mobile device, to have some source of radar information or weather information, and to be able to receive information wherever they’re at.”

“Of course, if you have a basement get to the lowest level,” said Jonathan York, Response and Recovery Bureau Director for the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. “If you don’t have a basement, get more interior in to your home.”

Emergency management officials also advise preparing shelter room ahead of time. They said it’s important to stock the room with water bottles, extra food, or any necessary medication. In addition to stocking up on essentials, they encourage residents to have a whistle on hand to help people find you if you become trapped under debris. They also said wearing any sort of helmet or head protection can prevent you from being hit by flying debris.

People are also advised to keep their pets in the shelter room with them.

