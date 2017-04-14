This Stay-at-Home Dad Leaves Hilarious Sticky Notes Around the House for His Wife

From Woman's Day

Leaving reminder notes for yourself around the house and office can become a crucial strategy when the responsibilities of parenthood threaten to drive you insane. When Chris Illuminati's son was born in 2010, he left his job to become a stay-at-home dad, and his wife urged him to write down all of his duties so he wouldn't forget.

"As a joke (because I've never taken anything in life seriously), I wrote down even the simplest of tasks and pinned it to my bulletin board," Illuminati explained in a blog post. "I forgot all about the note. I also forgot to change the baby."

As he raises his young son and daughter, Illuminati records his observations on Post-it notes that he places around the house for his wife, or as he calls her, "Permanent Roommate," to find. Seven years and hundreds of notes later, Illuminati's blog, "Message With a Bottle," has garnered significant media attention and more than 60,000 followers on Facebook. It's pretty clear why: His brutally honest thoughts and confessions couldn't be any more relatable. Check some of them out below and just try not to burst out laughing.

