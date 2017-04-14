    This Stay-at-Home Dad Leaves Hilarious Sticky Notes Around the House for His Wife

    Jenae Sitzes
    View photos

    From Woman's Day

    Leaving reminder notes for yourself around the house and office can become a crucial strategy when the responsibilities of parenthood threaten to drive you insane. When Chris Illuminati's son was born in 2010, he left his job to become a stay-at-home dad, and his wife urged him to write down all of his duties so he wouldn't forget.

    "As a joke (because I've never taken anything in life seriously), I wrote down even the simplest of tasks and pinned it to my bulletin board," Illuminati explained in a blog post. "I forgot all about the note. I also forgot to change the baby."

    As he raises his young son and daughter, Illuminati records his observations on Post-it notes that he places around the house for his wife, or as he calls her, "Permanent Roommate," to find. Seven years and hundreds of notes later, Illuminati's blog, "Message With a Bottle," has garnered significant media attention and more than 60,000 followers on Facebook. It's pretty clear why: His brutally honest thoughts and confessions couldn't be any more relatable. Check some of them out below and just try not to burst out laughing.

    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati
    View photos
    Photo credit: Courtesy of Chris Illuminati

    (h/t How To Be A Dad)

    Follow Woman's Day on Instagram.

    You Might Also Like