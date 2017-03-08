Statue of Liberty goes dark on eve of International Women's Day
Twitter erupted after The Statue of Liberty went dark for two hours on the night before A Day Without A Woman. Many saw this as a symbol.
Twitter erupted after The Statue of Liberty went dark for two hours on the night before A Day Without A Woman. Many saw this as a symbol.
Rowanese: Of course there's a double standard. he's the Fricking President. He's not supposed to level baseless charges and far-out wacky conspiracy theories like a typical right wing loon. He's supposed to be above that. But Trump has been a liar and a conspiracy nut his entire life. Which is why he's unfit for the job.
5.6k