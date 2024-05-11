Statewide Click It or Ticket campaign launches Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — The Click It or Ticket May mobilization seat belt enforcement campaign starts Monday, May 13. The increased enforcement period will last 21 days, just ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Colorado State Patrol and 60 participating law enforcement agencies will have zero tolerance if you’re not wearing a seatbelt during this period. Last year, the same enforcement period yielded a total of 1,554 seat belt violations.

Analysis: More Coloradans are buckling up than ever before

“If you’re pulled over for another traffic offense and you’re not buckled up you will receive a citation no questions asked,” said Sam Cole with the Colorado Department of Transportation. “It’s the beginning of summer a lot of people are hitting the road we just want people to be safe.”

In 2023, there were 223 unrestrained occupant vehicle fatalities in Colorado, an 8% decrease from 2022. Since the start of 2024, there have been 63 unbuckled fatalities statewide.

“Thankfully almost 90% of people in the state buckle up, but for that 10, 11% that don’t, they really should. It could save their life and actually could save them money on a ticket,” Cole said.

According to the 2023 Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey, 88.6% of Coloradans buckle up. Since 2014, seat belt use among commercial vehicle drivers has increased 24%, and pick-up drivers have increased their use by 14%.

“We’re starting to see some positive trends in Colorado. More people buckling up last year, more people buckled up than ever before in Colorado,” Cole said.

According to CDOT, wearing a seatbelt will reduce your chance of injury or death by up to 65 percent. Fines for not buckling up in Colorado start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.

