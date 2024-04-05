States issue travel warnings about eclipse-related traffic and tips for visitors

Traffic moves toward Alpine, Wyoming, along Palisades Reservoir, Idaho, after a total eclipse of the sun on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. | Ravell Call

On Monday, a total solar eclipse will occur, and multiple states in the United States with be in the path of totality.

According to Forbes, up to 3.7 million people are expected to travel for the event.

If you’re considering a trip to the path of totality, consider these travel warnings from leaders of the affected states.

Airport travel warnings

In a press release, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it’s expecting 40,000 to 50,000 flights per day over the next few days, due to a surge in travel related to spring break and the eclipse.

“Travelers flying along the eclipse path may encounter limited parking and potential delays at airports due to the high volume of aircraft and drones attempting to witness the total solar eclipse,” the press release said.

According to the United States Department of Transportation (DOT), states that can see some of their airports affected by eclipse travel include:

Arkansas.

Illinois.

Indiana.

Kentucky.

Maine.

Missouri.

New Hampshire.

New York.

Ohio.

Oklahoma.

Pennsylvania.

Texas.

Vermont.

This is incredible.



From @Jamie_Lane where AirBnBs are fully booked next week. pic.twitter.com/ITKZJaGfY8 — Mike Simonsen 🐉 (@mikesimonsen) April 4, 2024

States with travel warnings

Traffic is expected to be heavy and “potentially deadly” in and near the path of totality, according to USA Today.

The situation will be especially hazardous right when the eclipse ends, since most eclipse travelers plan to head home right away, the article said.

Take care if you’re visiting one of these states:

Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety hosted training exercises earlier this year to prepare public safety officers for the potential chaos of the eclipse event.

“Several scenarios, such as severe weather, transportation and traffic management issues, and potential fuel shortages, may impact Arkansans during the solar eclipse,” a Feb. 15 press release said.

Arkansas’ DOT has issued warnings about wearing proper eye protection.

For a map of expected high traffic areas, visit the state’s 2024 Solar Eclipse Traffic Management Plan.

Illinois

Illinois’ DOT has offered these travel tips:

Anticipate significant traffic congestion on all routes leading in and out of the region immediately following the eclipse.

Have your car headlights on during the eclipse.

Don’t take photos, videos or wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Exit the roadway and park in a safe area before viewing the eclipse.

Travel conditions the day of the event can be found on Getting Around Illinois.

Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a statewide disaster emergency as part of his effort to prepare the state of an influx of hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Visit Indiana offers these tips for residents of and visitors to the state:

Have a full tank of gas.

Bring a couple of gallons of water.

Bring shelf-stable snacks.

Use correct eclipse glasses.

Bring backup auto fluids.

Bring a phone and car charger.

Bring a physical or paper map.

Bring cash.

Bring extra medication.

Pack a first-aid kit.

Keep a basic toolkit on hand.

Have jumper cables in the car.

Have a headlamp or flashlight with extra batteries.

Keep a spare tire or flat tire kit.

Pack emergency flares ore reflectors.

Kentucky

Per WCLU Radio, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has advised travelers to:

Stay informed about congested roadways.

Be patient while driving.

Carry essentials such as water, snacks, first-aid kits and sunscreen.

Carpool or use public transportation.

Respect local communities.

Maine

According to Maine.gov, Maine Gov. Janet Mills and other state leaders have worked together to make a plan for the eclipse. Their recommendations for residents and visitors include:

Wearing eclipse glasses during the eclipse but not while you’re driving.

Planning out travel routes in advance.

Bringing safety-related supplies: Paper maps, emergency car kit and water.

Having a full tank of gas.

Avoiding dirt roads.

Missouri

Missouri’s Department of Transportation offers that following highway safety tips:

Do not stop on any major road or shoulder.

Exit the highway before taking a picture of the eclipse. Make sure to stop before taking a photo.

Turn on headlights when the sky goes dark.

Watch out for pedestrians on roads.

Prepare for congestion on roads.

Avoid travel during the eclipse if possible.

Traffic conditions for Missouri can be found on the Department of Transportation’s website.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire leaders are expecting heavy and potentially dangerous traffic in Coos County on April 8.

The state is encouraging visitors to stay on state highways since “some secondary highways and local roads were not designed to handle large volumes of traffic, and springtime in the north country can bring frost heaves and very soft shoulders,” according to a travel advisory.

New York

In a YouTube video the commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, James McDonald, shared these tips for eclipse travelers:

Use certified eclipse glasses.

Be prepared for the outdoors: New York weather may include snow, rain or sun, sometimes all in the same day.

Allow for extra time if traveling because many other individuals will be traveling, too.

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order as part of his effort to prepare the state for the solar eclipse.

Among other things, the order instructs law enforcement agencies across the state to be ready to assist local law enforcement and respond to emergencies.

Oklahoma

In a video published by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Gov. Kevin Stitt and state authorities discussed the state’s plan for eclipse traffic.

Oklahoma will be:

Suspending oversized load traffic Sunday and Monday for specific roadways to guard against traffic congestion.

Having the Oklahoma National Guard prepared to deploy to southeast Oklahoma.

Reminding travelers to not stop on the roadway during the eclipse and to watch out for pedestrians.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has a safety page on its website with warnings for visitors.

Among other things, it encourages travelers to plan ahead and put down their phone while driving.

Texas

According to Fox 4, Dallas officials have taken the following steps to promote safety:

Dallas fire rescue is working on staff and staging plans for potential increases in emergencies.

The Dallas police chief says all time off for the police force is canceled to make sure they have people on duty.

There will be no trash pickup on Monday.

The office of emergency management is ready if severe weather is an issue.

Texas’ Department of Transportation shared these safety tips for the solar eclipse:

Expect heavy traffic.

Watch out for pedestrians.

Keep headlights on, even in the daylight.

Keep your eyes on the road if you’re in the car during the eclipse.

Park away from traffic to view the eclipse.

Vermont

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a commercial vehicle traffic advisory for April 8. The state urges drivers to consider alternative routes to avoid traffic.