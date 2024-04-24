State warns property owners to be wary of tax letter scam

Apr. 23—The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department said Tuesday New Mexico property owners who are delinquent on their taxes should take caution with fraudulent demand letters.

Department spokesman Charlie Moore said at least one letter, which did not come from the agency, was sent to a property owner in Valencia County. He said the department believes it is likely similar letters have been sent to others throughout the state.

The department said the written communication urges people to "call a 1-800 number by a certain date or the state will seize their property."

The department said those who believe they have encountered fraudulent activity should contact the Fraud Hotline at 866-457—6789 or by email at tax.fraud@tax.nm.gov.

The department added: "Anyone with an outstanding property tax debt should work directly with the treasurer's office in the county where their property is located or with Taxation and Revenue at 505-827-0883 if the debt is three or more years past due and has been turned over to the state for collection."