State trooper finds horse reported loose on Ohio road, returns it to owner

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently found a horse reported loosed on an Ohio roadway.

>>Body of 32-year-old man found in Dayton alley; Neighbors say they saw nothing suspicious

The state trooper from the Batavia Post located and returned the horse to its owner, according to a social media post.

OSHP posted body camera footage of what happened on its Facebook page.

It shows the trooper finding the horse on a dirt driveway and returning it to its owner.

The trooper told the owner it was reported loose in the road, according to the body camera.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that he was out testing his horsepower,” OSHP wrote on social media.