State shuts down club where 6 people were shot

State alcohol regulators shut down an east side bar Tuesday after a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and five others injured, including an Indianapolis police officer.

The Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted unanimously to revoke a liquor license extension for 11:11 Bar & Grille, located at 9439 E. Washington St. The move leaves the bar with no authority to operate, said ATC Chairperson Jessica Allen.

Allen said during the meeting that information from an ongoing state excise police investigation indicates "the incident originated inside the premises, continued into the parking lot and resulted in one dead and five injured, including a law enforcement officer."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has said two off-duty officers who were working at the bar witnessed a disturbance in the parking lot that involved a man firing a gun at another person. The officers exchanged gunfire with the man.

The man later arrived at a Community East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 37-year-old Dominique Lamonte Durham Sr.

Allen said the ATC reached out to the bar's owners before the meeting, but did not receive a response. The owners, Nachelle Moore and Shellie Branson, did not return messages Monday from IndyStar.

Jessica Allen is chairperson of the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission.

One of the off-duty officers, who has not been publicly identified, was also shot in the leg. He was released from the hospital Sunday night.

Responding officers found four other adults, ages 33 to 45, at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They are all expected to survive, police said. IMPD's investigation is ongoing.

