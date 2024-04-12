State Sen. Cesar Blanco hosts state Sen. Kelly Hancock for discussion with El Paso vets

El Paso veterans had an opportunity to bend the ear of lawmakers during a recent roundtable discussion in Central El Paso.

State Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, hosted state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-Fort Worth, who chairs the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, at the Benavidez Patterson 82nd Airborne facility on April 4.

Dozens of veterans turned out for the discussion, which took place over breakfast, and took turns voicing their concerns for the plight of El Paso veterans. Among local veterans' biggest concerns were the pervasiveness of sexual assault in the military, the difficulty finding a job and the impact Texas' near-total abortion ban is having on women service members.

State Sens. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, and Kelly Hancock, R-Fort Worth, chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, held a roundtable discussion with El Paso veterans Thursday, April 2024, at the Benavidez Patterson 82nd Aiborne center in Central El Paso.

Though reporters were not invited to the discussion, Blanco and Hancock spoke briefly after the event to relay what they had heard.

Hancock has been visiting communities across Texas and Blanco said his visit to El Paso represented a "great opportunity" to hear "the unique challenges" faced by veterans in the Borderland.

"We've heard from women veterans who've dealt with sexual trauma," he said. "We've heard from veterans who interested in getting veterans into the workforce."

"Some of the things are similar throughout the state, but it was an opportunity for the chairman ... to come and listen and lend his ear and time (to) West Texas."

What are veterans' biggest concerns?

While sexual assault in the military continues to be a chief concern for El Paso veterans, as well as many others across the state, Hancock was quick to point out that Blanco's Vanessa Guillen Act, passed during the 87th legislative session, was aimed at curbing assaults.

Blanco's bill provides additional avenues for justice and resources for sexual assault victims and seeks to allay service members' fears of approaching military leadership with their stories.

"I think the issues with our women veterans, I think, is one that the state has led on," Hancock said.

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, and state Sen. Cesar Blanco listen to El Paso veterans during a roundtable discussion Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Central El Paso.

Where bringing veterans into the workforce is concerned, Hancock noted that a big problem is the lack of access veterans have to small- and mid-sized companies, which make up the vast majority of employment in Texas.

"A lot of your large corporations and companies know where to go to find those veterans in need," he said. "And the discussion here is that the vast majority of businesses, 80% of employees work for small businesses and (we're) trying to find ways to connect outstanding employees, which is what veterans are, with those who are in need, like small- to mid-seize business owners."

Blanco noted that the roundtable comes as legislative committees are beginning interim meetings and the input will be used in drafting legislation ahead of the next session, though it's unclear now exactly what bills might be on offer.

"Texas does a great job for our veterans," Hancock said. "I think we've shown legislatively that we love our veterans and we want veterans to live in the state of Texas."

What's going right for Texas veterans?

When it comes to what's working for veterans in Texas, both Hancock and Blanco noted the care being provided at veterans homes across the state.

"I think we've done an excellent job as a state to provide services for some of these veterans that are aging out," Blanco said. "Great facilities where they receive comprehensive care. I think that's something that's working well."

State Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-Fort Worth, (left) and state Sen. Cesar Blanco, D-El Paso, pose for a photo with U.S. Air Force veteran Carlos Rivera following a roundtable discussion with El Paso veterans on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Blanco added that he plans to introduce legislation aimed at further expanding the programs offered at Texas veterans homes.

Hancock noted that he recently visited a "world-famous" veteran medical facility in San Antonio, where veterans all over the state travel to receive burn treatment and other care.

"I am impressed with the care that they get and the type of facilities they have available," he said.

"Texas is doing a good job, we just want to keep making Texas better."

