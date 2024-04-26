State seeking public comment on future of Bigfork fishing access site

Apr. 26—Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is taking comments on a plan to relocate the state fishing access site at Sportsman's Bridge ahead of construction of a new span across the Flathead River.

The state wildlife agency is proposing moving the fishing access site, currently on the east bank of the river, to the western shore. It also calls for expanding its size to accommodate more people.

The existing access point is heavily trafficked, said Dillon Tabish, regional communication and education program manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

"It's very popular," Tabish said. "But it is fairly confined in its current location. It's pretty much tucked right up under the bridge."

The proposed new location, which would cover roughly 18.2 acres, would provide access to around 1,000 feet of Flathead River shoreline.

The state Department of Transportation's impending replacement of Sportsman's Bridge on Montana 82, just northwest of Bigfork, sparked the effort to overhaul the associated fishing access point. The bridge, built in 1955, was not designed to accommodate the larger vehicles in use today or the increase in traffic from population growth.

The 686-foot-long bridge will be replaced with a 706-foot-long span with two 12-foot lanes and two 10-foot shoulders. It will be built next to the south side of the existing structure. Construction is expected to start in 2025.

The community can look forward to a "bigger and better bridge" as well as a "bigger and better fishing access site," Tabish said.

But agency officials still want to hear from the public about whether they are interested in the proposed undertaking.

"This is an exciting development for the Bigfork community, even though it delays the construction of the bridge," Bob Vosen, Missoula District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, said in a statement. "FWP and MDT listened to the public's concerns, assessed possible options, and found an alternative site on the west side of Flathead River that offers increased access."

The current access site is immediately south of the bridge. The new bridge, since it requires a wider right-of-way, would eliminate access to that fishing site.

When searching for a location for the access site, the state wildlife and transportation agencies considered both sides of the river. In the process of developing plans, a landowner on the west bank of the river came forward.

The proposed new site will allow for more access on that section of the river and safer road access, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Still, there are three options for the fishing access site before the public. The first would be taking no action, meaning the removal of the Sportsman's Bridge Fishing Access Site.

The second, and preferred, option covers the aforementioned proposal: the removal of the current site and the creation of a larger site on the other side of the river.

The third option would see the current site on the east side of the river modified to facilitate construction of the new bridge.

The Environmental Assessment, completed by the state wildlife agency, found little adverse impacts.

The preferred option, if approved, would include a concrete low-water double wide boat ramp, a parking area and a dual-stall latrine.

To learn more about the project of comment online, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/public-notices/news/2024/apr/0423—sportsmans-bridge-fas-environmental-assessment. Written comments may be submitted to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Sportsman Bridge FAS EA, 490 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell, MT 59901.

To learn more about the bridge replacement project, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/flathead/.

Reporter Kate Heston can be reached at kheston@dailyinterlake.com or 758-4459.