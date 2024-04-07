State Route 403 is closed from Ferndale Avenue to Greenhouse Park until further notice

HOLLIDAYSBURG― The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) closed State Route 403-Tire Hill Road from Ferndale Avenue, SR 985 to Greenhouse Park, effective immediately and until further notice.

PennDOT crews in the area observed damage because of heavy rain and high water in addition to the existing minor settlement and cracking of the roadway. PennDOT is currently working to notify the local school districts and their transportation companies, as well as the township of the closure.

Work had begun this week in the area as part of the Route 403 Corridor Improvements Project, which includes about 13 miles of the road between Tire Hill and Hooversville with various improvements including pavement preservation, milling, resurfacing, guide rail and drainage upgrades, new signage and pavement markings, new curbing and sidewalks, tree trimming and removal, and upgraded traffic signals.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

