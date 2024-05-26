State police investigate stabbing in Plymouth after crash in Sandwich

State police are investigating an alleged stabbing Saturday evening at a McDonald's on Route 3 in Plymouth that resulted in a crash in Sandwich. The person driving the car in the crash, who police allege stabbed two people at the McDonalds, was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the state police.

A 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man had stab wounds at the the Plymouth site, and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 7:04 p.m. Saturday, state police began receiving 911 calls reporting a stabbing in Plymouth. State police found the two people with what was believed to be stab wounds. State police then found a car that matched the description of the alleged suspect on a public road in Sandwich. The driver of the vehicle did not stop when the state police attempted to stop the car, according to the state police. The driver crashed the car and was taken into custody by state police and Sandwich police.

A driver crashed a car Saturday evening in Sandwich and was taken into custody by state police and Sandwich police. The driver is alleged to have a connection to a reported stabbing at a McDonald's on Route 3 in Plymouth.

A police investigation suggested that there is a connection between the Plymouth incident and an earlier incident at a movie theater in Braintree that injured four juveniles, according to the state police. The four did not have life-threatening injuries.

The Cape Cod Times is providing this coverage for free as a public service. Please take a moment to support local journalism by subscribing.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Two stab injuries in Plymouth connected to Sandwich crash, police say