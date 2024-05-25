Which state has the most women veterans? See how many live in Miami and across Florida

While women have always been a part of military operations, the military has not always allowed them to serve in all positions and they haven’t always gotten recognition for their service. As opportunities for women in the US military have increased, the population of female veterans in the US has also grown.

Since 2010, the population of female veterans in the United States has increased by 81,000. With the total number of veterans and the number of male veterans decreasing every year, women are making up a larger proportion of the veteran population.

Where do female veterans live? The map shows the number of female veterans per 1,000 women in each state in the US. Alaska and Virginia boast the highest proportion of female veterans. Alaska has nearly 29 female veterans per 1,000 women in the state.

In Florida, Okaloosa County has the most female veterans per 1,000 women. Okaloosa County has an estimated 62 female veterans per 1,000 women.