Which state had the most tornadoes so far this year? (Hint: Oklahoma hasn't crossed top 5)

Multiple communities have been devastated by tornadoes last weekend across the Midwest. As of Thursday, Oklahoma has seen 40 tornadoes so far this year, according to AccuWeather.

It's not quite a new record for Oklahoma, but other states in Tornado Alley are seeing rashes of storms this spring.

Here's how Oklahoma compares to other states:

Which states have had the most tornadoes in 2024?

With 55 tornadoes in 2024 as of Thursday, Iowa has seen the most tornadoes this year.

A graphic from AccuWeather depicting the number of tornadoes each state has seen so far in 2024.

Following Iowa is Kansas at 50, Nebraska at 44, Texas and Ohio at 43, and Oklahoma and Illinois at 40.

How many tornadoes were in Oklahoma last weekend?

Earlier this week, the National Weather Service in Norman reported there were 25 tornadoes Saturday in the weather service's forecast area, including an EF4 tornado in Marietta.

That's over half of the total number of tornadoes the state has seen in 2024.

This map shows where National Weather Service investigators are surveying storm damage after severe weather April 27, 2024. More than 30 possible storm tracks were observed and these surveys will help meteorologists confirm whether a tornado was present, and if so, how strong it was.

How to help the victims of Saturday's tornadoes

Oklahoma Red Cross: 90% of what the Red Cross provides is done through volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can sign up on their website.

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief: Those interested in making tax-deductible contributions to help storm victims and relief efforts can go OKDisasterHelp.org/donate. If you or a loved one suffered storm damage, you can request assistance on the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief website.

BancFirst: The Oklahoma-based bank announced a $250,000 donation to help residents in Sulphur. An account administered by Crossway Church of Sulphur will be opened to accept donations at BancFirst locations statewide. A similar account will be set up to address needs in Marietta.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army was providing meals in Murray and Love counties on Sunday. The Salvation Army is determining need for clean-up kits and other supplies tomorrow. Donations to the Salvation Army can be made at SouthernUSA.SalvationArmy.org/central-oklahoma.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: AccuWeather tornado map: How many tornadoes have hit Oklahoma in 2024?