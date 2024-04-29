Did this weekend break Oklahoma's record for most tornadoes in one day? NWS tracking dozens

A tornado outbreak tore through Oklahoma Saturday night, leaving destruction and loss of life in its wake.

At least three tornadoes have been confirmed as EF-3s — in Marietta, Sulphur and near Holdenville — and the outbreak left at least four people and more than 100 injured across the state.

Here's what we know about how the tornado outbreak compares to others in recent history.

How many tornadoes were in Oklahoma on Saturday?

The National Weather Service office in Norman has confirmed 22 tornadoes touched down in its forecast area, which includes western and central Oklahoma as well as portions of north-central Texas.

Meteorologist Bruce Thoren said that number will almost certainly increase as survey teams continue to investigate damage.

"It's a pretty big event, just compared to how many we would get throughout the spring or throughout the year," Thoren said.

Most tornadoes in Oklahoma in a day

Thoren said the May 3, 1999 tornado outbreak is one of the state's highest tornadoes in one day.

On May 3, 1999, there were 58 confirmed tornadoes in the NWS Norman service area, mostly concentrated to southwest and central Oklahoma, Thoren said.

The strongest tornado from that day was an EF-5 which tore through Bridge Creek, Oklahoma City, Moore and Del City, which caused a total of $1.5 billion in damage.

That day, a total of 74 tornadoes touched down across Oklahoma and Kansas, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Recent Oklahoma tornado outbreaks

In 2023, there were 18 confirmed tornadoes on April 19. One of those left destruction in the town of Shawnee, and another left one dead near Cole.

In 2019, a total of 20 confirmed tornadoes occurred on April 30 and 25 tornadoes touched down on May 20.

In 2017, a total of 30 tornadoes touched down on May 18.

