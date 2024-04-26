State funds will help spruce up Nebraska City’s Arbor Day Farm; weekend holiday activities planned

(Courtesy of Arbor Day Foundation)

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million state grant to the Arbor Day Foundation is intended to help improve the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City.

In honor of Arbor Day, observed in Nebraska and across the nation on the last Friday of April, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development outlined how the public funds are to be used.

Awarded last fall as part of the state’s shovel-ready capital project program, the funds are to help expand parking at the farm so the historic property has room for more visitors.

Additionally, the funds are to assist in renovating the farm’s Window on the World’s Trees exhibit, which showcases the foundation’s global reforestation and conservation work.

Founded in 1972, the Lincoln-based Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. With its partners, it has helped plant more than 500 million trees worldwide and also spearheads various initiatives to improve air and water quality and to provide habitat for wildlife.

“Our team in Lincoln, Nebraska City, the State of Tennessee, and remote across the United States come to work daily to elevate our mission — to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees,” said Taylor Barnes, a recruiter at the Arbor Day Foundation.

To celebrate the Arbor Day holiday, the foundation organizes events like the free and open-to-the-public Arbor Day LNK Festival on Sunday, April 28, at Antelope Park in Lincoln. The festival, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., features live music, food trucks and interactive educational activities. The foundation also will give away 150 trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Among activities at the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City:

On Saturday, April 27, orchard experts are to plant 100 Smitten apple trees in a history-making planting session set to start at 11 a.m. (The orchard will become one of only five noncommercial growers worldwide to care for Smitten apple trees, according to a news release.) Attendees are offered gift bags including a free Smitten apple.

A Wildlife Encounters presentation featuring a wallaby, a bull snake, a glass lizard and an armadillo in the Tree Adventure Theater begins Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Tours of the largest public lilac collection in Nebraska, featuring 215 specimens, are to be held in the afternoon on Saturday.

