Starting Monday, Norfolk to begin fining drivers who speed in school zones

NORFOLK — Drivers caught speeding in various school zones can expect to begin receiving $100 tickets on Monday.

In March, the city activated 19 cameras in 10 school zones to deter speeding during designated hours. Friday marks the end of a 60-day warning period.

Norfolk is one of several Hampton Roads cities that have installed the new speeding camera software as part of overall public safety initiatives. The General Assembly approved legislation in 2020 that allows state and local police to set up speed cameras at highway work sites and school crossing zones. Under that law, only motorists caught going at least 10 mph over the speed limit are ticketed.

Since March, 35,683 warning citations have been issued in Norfolk, according to a police spokesperson.

The cameras are located around Bayview, Larchmont, Little Creek, Norview and Richard Bowling elementary schools; Ruffner Academy and Southside STEM Academy; and Booker T. Washington, Granby and Norview high schools.

Speed camera enforcement is operational at the start and end of the school day, which varies for each school. More information about the times each school enforcement zone is active can be found on the city’s website at norfolk.gov/5977/Traffic-Enforcement-Cameras.

Instructions for contesting the violation will be included in the notice, according to the city.

Other cameras in locales such as Suffolk and Chesapeake have raked in millions for each city and are the target of a lawsuit filed by a former lawmaker who questions the legality of the processes used to issue fines and collect fees. In Chesapeake, where cameras went live in 2022, the city had issued more than 150,000 citations and collected more than $9.35 million in fees.

