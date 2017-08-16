The Stars of Bravo's 'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' Spill on the New Season

From Redbook

Your favorite group of kickass ladies from Bravo's first scripted TV show Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce is finally coming back for Season 4 on Thursday, August 17 at 10PM ET/PT. Redbook sat down with stars Lisa Edelstein (who plays best-selling author Abby McCarthy) and Beau Garrett (who plays free spirit Phoebe), to celebrate their return and get the scoop on the new season.

What can fans of the show expect in season four?

Lisa: Abby's main storyline for the first half of the season is her relationship with Barbara [Park & Recreation's Retta] because it's about their business together [their new website Ladyparts]. It's nice because the show is not just about men, it's also about girlfriends and it really digs deep into their relationships and their struggles.

Beau: Phoebe is still married to JD and has a new friend in her life, Gemma, that has obviously caused a little bit of a wall between her and JD, so that relationship is explored. And then Phoebe's also trying to figure out how to survive without the financial income from her ex-husband, which is always interesting.

How has the show evolved from the first season?

Lisa: Initially, it was about a woman getting divorced, how much her life changed, and how much she had to grow and change in order to move forward with her life. But now you really see it's not just about dating, but about finding the real relationships in your life and celebrating those. Certainly, the end of a marriage is the end of a dream and of a fantasy, and it is the death of an idea and mourning that is unavoidable. Even if it was the worst marriage and you're psyched to get out of it, you married that person because you valued an idea, and now you have to figure out who you are, why that ended, and what life you'd like to create for yourself. So all relationships in your life matter. Your girlfriends matter, and finding who you are is the most important thing you can do.

And Lisa, you happened to have gotten married the day before filming the very first episode, right?

Lisa: Yes - it was surreal. I got married the day before I moved to Vancouver to start a show about divorce. The amount of stress I was under during those 2 weeks heading into both a wedding and the biggest job I've ever had was remarkable. For whatever reason, weddings are hugely stressful even if you're psyched. I was never happier than on my wedding day, it was amazing. But the next day I was so sick, so we decided we were going to take this romantic drive up to Vancouver and I had an 103-degree fever and was asleep so my poor husband had to take care of me the whole way there.

What makes each of your roles so fun and fulfilling to play?

Beau: As Beau, I'm free-spirited, but Phoebe has a very different version of that which I thought was really refreshing. She is also a lot more vulnerable than I am because of her naivety about certain things and it was hard for me sometimes to not judge her for some of her choices. She taught me a lot about just letting go of certain things. Her bold fashion choices also taught me a lot about wearing colorful clothes.

Lisa: I really love Abby's resilience. Abby makes a lot of mistakes because that's more interesting to watch and reminds me a lot of I Love Lucy where it's "yay…oh no." When I was a kid I couldn't even watch I Love Lucy because I'd get so upset when she screwed things up. I could only watch the first 5 minutes and the last 5 minutes. Playing Abby is great because I get to work that out. I think for all the female relationships there's a lot of forgiving that goes on, and finding ways through trials that aren't so easy to overcome in real life. So that was refreshing.

Lisa, you had such a memorable role on the hit TV show House. Is there anything you learned from your time on that show that you brought to your Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce role?