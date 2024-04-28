Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Marshall Wheeler, 7, shows the pictures in a book to Gibson, a Scottish terrier, during a Pups and Pages reading event at the Stark Library East Canton branch.

Canton Fulton library schedules events

CANAL FULTON − The Canal Fulton Public Library, 154 Market St. NE, has scheduled the following events:

1 p.m. Saturday − Star Wars Day Program: Enjoy themed activities, including robot racing and trivia, at this all-ages event. Registration is required.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 6 − Music Jam Session: Musicians are invited to join in a jam session at the library. Bring your acoustic instruments for an afternoon of bluegrass music. All skill levels are welcome. This is a drop-in program; registration is not required.

5:30 p.m. May 6 − Teen Anime Club: Enjoy anime and snacks at this teens and tweens event for grades 6-12. Registration is appreciated, but not required.

For more information or to register, call 330-854-4148 or visit www.canalfultonlibrary.org.

Project REBUILD plans Community Breakfast

CANTON – Project REBUILD welcomes R.A.K.E. – Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere – founder Ricky Smith as the keynote speaker for this year's Community Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. May 8 at the Cultural Center for the Arts, 1001 Market Ave. N.

The Community Breakfast will celebrate Project REBUILD's achievements and offer inspiring stories from program members. Attendees also will hear about the organization's recently adopted strategic plan and goals for the next few years. Tickets are $40 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, visit www.projectrebuild.org.

Henry and Louise Timken Foundation grant application deadline Friday

CANTON − The Henry and Louise Timken Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Stark Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications until 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Applicants eligible for consideration must be either a tax-exempt private agency, 501(c)(3) organization recognized as a public charity or government entity established for at least three years. Preference will be given to applicants with a Stark County presence and proposals that support medical vision services, aviation and the arts within the county.

The foundation’s board will review grant proposals and determine which projects will be funded in June. To apply and learn more about the funding opportunity, visit www.starkcf.org/hltimken. Only online applications will be accepted. For more information, contact grants administrator Dana S. Johnson at 234-458-2915 or grantsadministration@starkcf.org.

Senior Expo is Wednesday

CANTON – The 32nd annual Canton Senior Expo will be 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cultural Center for the Arts and the Canton Memorial Civic Center, 1001 Market Ave. N. Parking and admission are free.

The expo will feature entertainment, including a photo booth, bingo and the Price is Right Game Show, along with more than 60 exhibits. The expo will offer information on health care, senior housing, insurance, travel, home improvement, and senior organizations. Seniors may pre-register for the event at bit.ly/CantonSeniorExpo24.

The first 500 attendees will receive a free welcome bag. Free coffee and doughnuts will be available in the morning while supplies last, and free ice cream will be available. Lunch can be purchased from Chick-fil-A for $7.

Foster parent information meetings May 7, June 4

CANTON − Stark County Job & Family Services will hold an in-person foster parent information meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. May 7 at the Division of Children Services, 402 Second St. SE. Those unable to attend in person may attend a virtual meeting via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. June 4.

Attendees can talk with a licensing specialist, ask questions about the foster care and adoption process, and meet other families. Meetings are free and open to the public. To register, contact Jennifer Loomis at 330-451-8789 or Jennifer.Loomis@jfs.ohio.gov.The process to become a foster and adoptive parent requires training and licensing through Stark CountyJob & Family Services and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Potential parents must be atleast 18 years of age, provide proof of income to meet the needs of the household, and successfully passrequired background checks. To learn more about foster care and adoption in Stark County, visit StarkJFS.org.

Program about women and the railroad is May 9

CANTON – The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will present “Steamy Women,” the next program in its Soup at Six series, at 6 p.m. May 9. Discover World associate Ashlea Zantene will explore the roles and impact of women on the early American railroad.

The cost is $25 per person and includes soup, bread, beverage, dessert and the program. Pre-paid reservations are required by May 7; call 330-455-7043 or visit https://mckinleymuseum.org/news/2024-soup-at-six/.

Angel Auction is Saturday

CANTON – The community is invited to the Women's Board of Aultman Hospital 2024 Angel Auction on Saturday at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. This year’s theme is "Run for the Roses: A Night of Bourbon, Bids and Bow Ties."

The event will include entertainment, dining and competitive bidding in silent and live auctions, all set against the backdrop of Derby Day. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and the live auction at 7 p.m.

All proceeds from this year's event will continue to support the Women’s Board’s ongoing commitment to surgical suite enhancements at Aultman Hospital. These enhancements include state-of-the-art equipment and services designed to significantly improve patient care and outcomes.

The silent auction, which went live online at 8 a.m. Friday, is offering a variety of unique items and experiences for early bidding. To donate, make a reservation, buy raffle tickets and learn more, visit www.aultmanangelauction.org.

Jackson Township Fishing Day is Saturday

JACKSON TWP. – Jackson Township Parks and Recreation will host the annual Fishing Day from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson North Park pond.

Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. The Fishing Day is for ages 15 and younger. Children should bring their own fishing pole and bait. The township will stock the pond for this event, and prizes will be awarded. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The pond will reopen to adults and the public for fishing starting at 10 a.m.

This is a free event, but registration is required. All registration forms must be received by 4 p.m. Friday. Get registration forms at the Jackson Township Administration Building or by visiting www.jacksontwp.com/parks-recreation-division.

Louisville Hall of Achievement names inductees

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville Hall of Achievement has announced Joseph French and Lauren Mascitti as its inductees for 2024. They will be honored at an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. May 7 at Louisville High School.

French, a 1986 graduate of Louisville High School, has been the chief executive officer of Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health since 2015. He previously was the executive director of Early Childhood Education Alliance. He has received numerous awards, among them Leader Among Leaders from Leadership Ohio, Distinguished Alumni from Kent State Stark University, Notable Names in Mental Health Professional of the Year from NAMI of Stark County and Stark MHAR, Community Service Award from the Grand Lodge of Ohio Free and Accepted Masons, and the Irene Bandy-Hedden Early Childhood Leadership Award.

Mascitti, a 2010 graduate of Louisville High School who earned a nursing degree from Stark State College, is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who appeared on the 2020 season of “American Idol.” She has co-written and/or performed with artists such as Pam Tillis, Matraca Berg, Suzy Bogguss, Mo Pitney and Bobby Tomberlin, and has performed on the Grand Ole Opry. Her most recent album, "God Made a Woman," was named to the New York Times and Saving Country Music's Best of 2020 lists.

Local History and Genealogy Fair at Massillon Museum

MASSILLON − The Massillon Museum, Massillon Local History and Genealogy Society, Massillon Public Library, and Stark Library will sponsor a free local history and genealogy fair in MassMu’s Gessner Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. No registration is required.

More than 20 local and family history sites, societies, museums, and libraries will be on hand to talk with guests about tracing their family heritage: Bolivar Historical Society; Daughters of the American Revolution, Massillon and Canton chapters; Massillon Heritage Foundation; Massillon Museum; Massillon Public Library; Friends of the Massillon Public Library; Massillon Local History and Genealogy Society; McKinley Museum; Palatines to America German Genealogy Society; Perry Township History Club; Magnolia Historical Society; Jackson Township Historical Society; Holmes County Genealogical Society; Plain Township Historical Society; Polish Genealogical Society of Greater Cleveland; Reminiscing in Massillon; Spring Hill Historic Home and Underground Railroad Site; Stark County Library; Stark County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society; Wayne County Library and Genealogical Society; and Rudy Turkal.

The event is being held in conjunction with the NEA Big Read. The Massillon Museum received its 17th grant to host the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read in Western Stark County.

One-act plays in Massillon

MASSILLON − The Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way E, will host free performances of four original one-act plays inspired by this year’s NEA Big Read book selection, "Homegoing" by Yaa Gyasi, at 7 p.m. Friday.

The plays, authored by Black playwrights Dr. Tameka Ellington, Willis Gordon, Olivia Matthews, and RA Washington, and directed by Stacie Morgan, will be performed by local actors. Register for this event via Eventbrite or by calling 330-833-4061.

Marshall Wheeler, 7, reads a book to Gibson, a Scottish terrier, during a Pups and Pages event at the Stark Library East Canton branch.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region