Stark County man pleads guilty in federal gambling case

A 49-year-old Stark County man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland to one count of tax evasion, two counts of money laundering and one count of operating an illegal gambling establishment, federal authorities said.

Steven Saris, who as of 2022 lived in Lake Township, is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8 by U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent. Until then, he remains free on an unsecured $20,000 bond.

Federal authorities said Saris owned and operated multiple illegal gambling businesses in Northeast Ohio, including in Stark and Summit counties, and "concealed his involvement in these businesses by arranging for others to serve as nominee owners."

A statement by the U.S. Justice Department said Saris faces up to 10 years in prison on the money laundering convictions and up to five years on the convictions for tax evasion and operating an illegal gambling business.

A message seeking comment from Saris' attorney Michael T. Callahan was left Thursday evening at Callahan's law firm.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Steve Saris pleads guilty in federal gambling case