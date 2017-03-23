Starbucks Finally Adds The Menu Item You've Always Wanted

From Delish

Even though we might soon face a price hike on avocados, we just can't seem to get enough of the green stuff. Avocado toast has proven as popular as ever despite being a years-old concept. And now Starbucks is finally hopping on board with it by offering palm-sized packages of organic avocado spread.

Essentially, it's a to-go pack of pre-smashed avocado - like Wholly Guacamole at the grocery store - that sells for $1 at Starbucks stores. Since late last year, they have been slowly rolling out to select markets. And while the obvious option is to slather it on toast, social media users have taken some creative freedom and put it on the coffee chains's sous-vide eggs, mini quiches, bagels, and more.

Some have questioned whether or not the "unnaturally green" spread is made with real avocados. One Twitter user went so far as to conduct an experiment, testing to see if it would turn brown like a fresh avocado or batch of guac does. The results, while mildly disgusting, were reassuring.

Science time! @Tanya_Chen and I are leaving the new Starbucks avocado spreads open on our desk to see how quickly (if at all) they go brown. pic.twitter.com/oegwmAuzHD - Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) March 21, 2017

18 hours later: well the good news is Starbucks avocado spread is definitely real avocado pic.twitter.com/BVkTI91HxU - Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) March 22, 2017

However, we have to wonder why Starbucks is so late to this breakfast craze. Countless retailers have been selling mashed avocado and pre-packed guac for years. But maybe we shouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, huh?

