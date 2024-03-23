Starbucks announces 6,000 eco-friendly stores worldwide

Earlier this week, the coffee chain announced its plan to launch 6,091 eco-friendly stores worldwide.

The coffee spot reached a new milestone towards the company’s goal of certifying 10,000 green stores globally by 2025.

The greener stores energy, water saving, and waste diversion to help reduce carbon emissions, water usage, and landfill waste by 50% by 2030.

Starbucks also announced the global Greener Stores of the Year award to Williamsburg, Virginia, where a 100-year-old house was converted into a new café.

The company states that in the U.S., greener stores have saved nearly $60 million in annual operating costs, 30% water savings, and 30% energy reduction.

A Starbucks store in Orlando’s College Park neighborhood has sent an approval request to the city of Orlando to transform the location from a standard Starbucks store into a walk-thru store.

Walk-thru Starbucks stores eliminate inside access to customers as they will be only accessible to employees.

Renders of a proposed Walk-Thru starbucks

