Stacey Neumann of Scarborough nominated to federal district court

President Joe Biden announced Stacey Neumann of Scarborough as his nominee to serve on the United States District Court for the District of Maine on Wednesday.

Neumann, a former federal prosecutor in the District of Maine, has a track record of both federal and state white-collar and other criminal defense.

Often covering matters involving the Maine Human Rights Commission, Neumann has represented people who faced discriminatory discipline, harassment and other employment actions, as well as handled Title IX investigations and other educational disciplinary matters.

With more than a decade of trial experience, Neumann has worked on both sides of legal proceedings. She worked as a public defender in Vermont before serving as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and then an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine.

Currently, Neumann is a partner at Murray, Plumb & Murray in Portland.

Neumann is also a member of the advisory board for the United States Sentencing Commission, which established sentencing policies and practices for the federal courts, as well as the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices, an independent state agency that administers Maine’s campaign finance laws.

Other groups Neumann serves in include the Criminal Justice Act Panel Committee, the Criminal Rules Committee for the District of Maine, the Board of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Board of Governors of the Maine State Bar Association.

Neumann received her law degree from Cornell Law School in 2005, after which she clerked for Judge John Dooley on the Vermont Supreme Court and Judge Peter Hall on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Biden announced Neumann as a nominee along with six others Wednesday and a White House release noted that the selections reflect the president’s “promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds.”

Wednesday’s announcement is Biden’s 48th round of nominees for federal judicial positions, bringing his total number of nominees to 236.

