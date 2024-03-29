St. Tammany Parish coroner considering bringing back SANE program

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Coroner Dr. Christopher Tape is back tracking on his decision to get rid of the SANE program.

According to a news release, Tape said “I’m willing to re-launch the program for a trial period while allowing the other parishes and agencies involved to develop alternative plans.”

Tape’s decision follows the filing of a lawsuit by three other coroners in the same department of health and hospital region as St. Tammany.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich is not part of the lawsuit but currently serves as the President of the Louisiana State Coroner’s Association.

Cvitanovich said dropping the SANE Program would be a major step backwards due to the level of training the nurses go through.

“What they are trained on is how to interview a person who’s been sexually assaulted, then they have to do evidence collection; and then last but not least, you have to be a resource for the district attorney for when he or she goes to prosecute a perpetrator,” Cvitanovich said.

Tape said in the last few days since taking office, he’s learned the sane program has cost St. Tammany taxpayers more than $60,000 so far this year and nearly $200,000 in 2023.

At his first news conference earlier this week, he had this to say regarding the program’s costs.

“Livingston can take it. Any of the hospitals can take it. If it’s a money maker, take it. I’m a businessman. It’s not a money maker. Take it if you want it.”

However, Cvitanovich takes issue with that statement, saying the sane program is not designed to make money.

“What we do for survivors of rape is not business. It’s our duty. It’s why we’re given money by the taxpayers to take care of these people in the best way possible; not the cheapest way possible,” Cvitanovich said.

