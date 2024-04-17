St. Paul police, Minnesota National Guard team up to steer military members to careers as officers

As law enforcement agencies struggle to find new officers, St. Paul police and the Minnesota National Guard are teaming up to work on recruitment and find career paths for soldiers when they leave the service.

The Army has a long-standing program called Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) that works with private industry, academia and federal, state and local government. People who are ending their service with the Army, along with Minnesota National Guard members and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets, are guaranteed five job interviews for potential employment.

“It serves as a bridge between the individual skills acquired in the military and the opportunities awaiting them in the civilian workforce,” said Major General Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard adjutant general. And employers who take part in PaYS can select from a “pool of highly skilled, motivated and responsible candidates,” he added.

The Minnesota National Guard and St. Paul police signed an agreement Wednesday to mark their collaboration.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry thanked the Guard members who were gathered and said the agreement means going beyond just saying “thank you.”

“How are we expressing that thanks for your service, how are we supporting people who serve when they go to move on to a new career?” Henry said. “… We want those people who serve, we want people that understand there’s something bigger and broader than just themselves.”

Members of the Armed Forces “have demonstrated what it means to go all in, in service to our community, and service to our country,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

“This agreement, this relationship is about demonstrating to you that we are invested in your future, just the same as you’ve been invested in our community,” Carter said.

