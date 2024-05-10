St. Louis lottery player won $84,000 jackpot prize

ST. LOUIS – A lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis hit the $84,000 Show Me Cash jackpot on April 24th after purchasing a winning ticket that matched all five drawn numbers.

The winning ticket was bought at Riverview Circle BP, located at 9102 Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis. The winning numbers for that night were 7, 18, 26, 31, and 33 on April 24.

Show Me Cash drawings occur daily around 9 p.m., with jackpots starting at $50,000 and increasing until claimed. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated to be $60,000.

While the odds of winning any prize in the Show Me Cash game are 1 in 8.77, the chances of hitting the jackpot are much slimmer at 0.017%.

Lottery games are structured to give the state the best chance of winning, otherwise, it wouldn’t be a game. There are numerous lottery games, each with different rules, odds, and prize systems, affecting your chances of winning.

Most of the time, the odds of winning a prize, even a small one, are better than hitting the jackpot.

