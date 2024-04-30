St. Louis alderwoman among many to be suspended from WashU

ST. LOUIS – Anti-war protests continue to erupt on college campuses near and far, but one even closer to home is stirring up debate.

100 people were arrested during a protest on Washington University’s campus Saturday. The students and faculty arrested were suspended, but it didn’t end there.

More faculty who took part in the protests were suspended Monday, including St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green, who insists the protests were peaceful until police got involved.

