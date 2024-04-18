St. Joseph resources offer support amid shifting climate of reproductive health

Apr. 17—The legal seesaw surrounding abortion laws continues to spark controversy as women seek guidance and resources for their reproductive health decisions across the country, and St. Joseph is no exception.

Since June 2022, Missouri legislation has had a full ban on abortions in the state, except in the case of an emergency involving the mother.

"I am humbled to be a part of this in the first attorney general in the country to effectively end abortion," U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt said in a video statement on social media. Schmitt served as the Missouri attorney general from 2019 to 2023.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, each state was left to its own discretion on the abortion laws they enacted. More than two dozen states, including Missouri, have banned or limited abortion access, and legislation continues to evolve nearly two years later.

Earlier this month, the Arizona Supreme Court gave the green light to allow for a law that predates its state establishment, barring all abortions from the moment of conception, expect when necessary to save the mother. Under this statute, punishments for abortion or aiding someone in an abortion could mean up to five years of prison time. This ban is not yet in place but could be in the near future. Voters could have a say come November.

Missouri's abortion ban came much more swiftly after the overturning of Roe v. Wade decision, but coalitions like "Missourians for Constitutional Freedom" are still working to reverse the statewide ban. The coalition is seeking 172,000 signatures for a suggested amendment measure to go on the ballot this November that would prohibit penalizations or prosecutions.

Steve Bilby, a nursing student at Missouri Western State University, said that while he doesn't believe abortion should be a means of birth control, restrictions like this can be dangerous to women.

"I think that it's unrealistic, and I don't think that lawmakers should be making decisions that medical professionals should be making," Bilby said. "I've had personal experiences with women who had a baby with Anencephaly, and they had to carry the baby until full term."

Finding resources in St. Joseph to help when it comes to making decisions about reproductive care can be difficult. Groups like Persisterhood are, however, vocal about their support for women's choices.

"Our group here in St. Joseph certainly supports rights for women to have a voice in their family planning, including abortions, up to the point of viability," group co-facilitator Jane Frick wrote in an email. "We have had programs and supported rallies about abortions and the need to make them safe and legal again."

For women who are navigating pregnancy or have had an abortion, the Pregnancy Resource Clinic, a faith-based organization, offers support in a variety of ways, according to Executive Director Libby Owens.

Owens said clinic staff work to meet women where they are and guide them free of cost. The clinic offers prenatal parenting classes, maternity clothing shops and helps work with with adoption agencies for guidance.

"We are talking to women who don't want to be pregnant. That's the reality. And what we're able to do is to meet them where they are, have compassion and be professional in how we're helping them," Owens said.

Despite heated debate, when the smoke clears from the legislative oscillation of abortion laws, left are women who are simply in need of assistance in reproductive care.

"We do also offer, post-abortion recovery support. And we started a new grief steps, which is for infant loss or pregnancy loss. So those are ways that we really are trying to help moms in all ways. And we care about the babies after they're born as well," Owens said.